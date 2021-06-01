TRACON gets positive Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation for envafolimab trial
Jun. 01, 2021 9:05 AM ETTRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)By: SA News Team
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) announces that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for its envafolimab pivotal study has recommended that the trial should proceed as planned following the review of safety data from more than 20 patients.
- The safety data reviewed included data from more than 10 patients enrolled into cohort A of treatment with single agent envafolimab and more than 10 patients enrolled into cohort B of treatment with envafolimab and Yervoy (ipilimumab).
- Envafolimab (KN035) is a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1, and is the first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor to be studied in pivotal trials.
- The ENVASARC pivotal trial is a multi-center, open label, randomized, non-comparative, parallel cohort study at about 25 top cancer centers in the United States that began dosing in December 2020.
- The primary endpoint of the study is overall response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review with duration of response being a key secondary endpoint.
- Shares up marginally during premarket trading.