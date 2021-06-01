Braemar Hotels & Resorts to acquire The Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel for $77.9M
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to acquire the 138-room Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California for $77.9M ($65.4M for hotel and remaining for five adjacent condominium units); it is also acquiring five luxury condominium residences adjacent to the hotel which are currently offered for extended-stay rental.
- The purchase price for the Mr. C represents, as of Dec. 31, 2019, a trailing 12-month capitalization rate of 5.0% on hotel net operating income of $3.9M and a trailing 12-month 16.5x hotel EBITDA multiple, as per company's prelim estimates based on unaudited operating financial data provided by the sellers.
- Acquisition is expected to close on or prior to July 9.
- "This property fits perfectly with our strategy of owning high RevPAR luxury hotels and resorts and further diversifies our portfolio. This is a complicated transaction that involves OP units, warrants, and mortgage debt," president & CEO Richard J. Stockton commented.
- The acquisition will be funded with ~$30M of cash (the majority of which will be used to paydown existing debt), 2.5M OP units, 500K warrants at a strike price of $6.00, and a $30M mortgage loan.
- It expects to realize a stabilized yield of over 8% on its investment in the next three to five years.
- On a trailing 12-month basis (as of Dec.31, 2019), the property achieved RevPAR of $251.14, with 75% occupancy and an average daily rate of $334.4.