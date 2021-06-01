Sprout Social rises 1% as KeyBanc starts at Overweight
Jun. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is 0.8% higher premarket after a start at Overweight at KeyBanc, which is pointing to some strong growth potential for social-media management.
- It's seeing an acceleration in revenue and the chance to be a market leader for both enterprise-size clients as well as small and medium businesses.
- That's due to a "robust product set, ease of use and deployment, and single-codebase platform," KeyBanc says.
- And the stock's available at a good valuation, it says. KeyBanc has a price target of $82, implying 18% upside.
- Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.