Sprout Social rises 1% as KeyBanc starts at Overweight

Jun. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is 0.8% higher premarket after a start at Overweight at KeyBanc, which is pointing to some strong growth potential for social-media management.
  • It's seeing an acceleration in revenue and the chance to be a market leader for both enterprise-size clients as well as small and medium businesses.
  • That's due to a "robust product set, ease of use and deployment, and single-codebase platform," KeyBanc says.
  • And the stock's available at a good valuation, it says. KeyBanc has a price target of $82, implying 18% upside.
  • Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
