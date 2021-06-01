Aterian's CEO and major stockholders opt for voluntary lock-up
Jun. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETAterian, Inc. (ATER)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) says that some of its shareholders including Co-founder and CEO Yaniv Sarig have entered into a voluntary lock-up agreement.
- It would see the lock-up of total 4.06M shares, which roughly constitutes 13.3% of the company's total issued capital.
- CEO Sarig has agreed to lock-up all of the shares that he controls through January 1, 2022, while Aterian's co-founders, Asher Delug and Maximus Yaney (and certain of his affiliates), as well as certain sellers in Aterian’s recent asset acquisitions, 9830 Macarthur LLC and Healing Solutions LLC have agreed to lock up a portion of the shares through December 1, 2021.
- "The lock-up agreements announced today reflect the continued confidence that I and other large Aterian stockholders have in the long term prospects of the company," comments Sarig.
- A look at the Aterian's stockholding composition:
- Stock is up 5.24% in pre-market trading session.