Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition receives non-compliance notice form Nasdaq

  • Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUCR) receives Nasdaq notice due to a delay in filing its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with SEC.
  • The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading.
  • Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance, if Nasdaq accepts the plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until November 22, 2021, to regain compliance.
  • Press Release
