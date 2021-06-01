Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition receives non-compliance notice form Nasdaq
Jun. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETEucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (EUCR)EUCRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUCR) receives Nasdaq notice due to a delay in filing its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with SEC.
- The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading.
- Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance, if Nasdaq accepts the plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until November 22, 2021, to regain compliance.
- Press Release