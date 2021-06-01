CytoDyn gets first purchase order from Chiral Pharma for use of leronlimab
Jun. 01, 2021
- CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces that Chiral Pharma in the Philippines placed its first purchase order for leronlimab under a Compassionate Special Permit (“CSP”) to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients in the Philippines.
- The company expects to recognize revenues related to this purchase order upon fulfillment of the purchase order and the terms of the agreement.
- The U.S. FDA has granted CytoDyn "Fast Track" designation to explore two potential indications using leronlimab to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and metastatic cancer.
- CytoDyn's Brazilian distribution partner, Biomm S.A. plans to submit an authorization request to the Brazilian regulatory agency in the next few days to conduct two Phase 3 clinical trials of leronlimab in Brazil for COVID-19, the company said last week.