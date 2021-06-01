Ault Global's Coolisys Technologies unit forms electric vehicle-charging subsidiary
Jun. 01, 2021 9:44 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ault Global Holdings (DPW +2.6%) announced that its subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies, has formed the electric vehicle subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, to provide electric vehicle supply equipment and services.
- DPW shares are trading ~2% higher out of the gates.
- TurnOnGreen's aims to have a portfolio which includes residential, commercial, and ultra-fast charging stations It also provides eMobility charging management application software and network services.
- President and CEO of Coolisys, Amos Kohn, says, "given the talents of our new management team, I have the utmost confidence in our ability to quickly scale and provide EV drivers with charging options at home, work, and destination locations."
- Coolisys' ACECOOL products will be rebranded as TurnOnGreen products.
- Coolysys hires three key executives to lead TurnOnGreen with Kohn:
- Marcus Charuvastra, with 20 years of sales experience, leads the sales, mobility ecosystem relationships, and business development functions;
- Jodi Brichan, with more than 20 years of experience in introducing healthcare products to market, joins as executive chairwoman to support the organizational development of the subsidiary and its marketing initiatives to generate profit for the business and its shareholders; and
- Douglas P. Gintz is the chief technology officer at Coolisys and has delivered essential technology and content solutions from his 30+ experience. He has served as chief executive in prior positions.
- DPW reports more than double revenue growth in Q1.
This was corrected on 12/13/2021 at 12:01 PM. Corrects name of company in title and first bullet.