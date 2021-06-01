Immunovant tumbles as chief medical officer departs
Jun. 01, 2021 9:37 AM ETImmunovant, Inc. (IMVT)IMVTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Immunovant (IMVT -26.6%) has lost more than a quarter in value in morning hours after the company announced the resignation of its chief medical officer Rita Jain.
- The abrupt departure of the rheumatologist was due to her intention to pursue other opportunities, the company announced with its Q1 2021 results today.
- Jain who was only appointed to the position in January will be replaced by William (Bill) Macias, a former senior manager at Eli Lilly for over twenty years.
- "We are thrilled to consolidate full scientific and development leadership under Bill,” commented CEO Pete Salzmann.
- “I also want to extend my appreciation to Rita for her contributions to Immunovant during her tenure,” he added.
- Today, the company also announced its plans to resume the clinical development of IMVT-1401 targeting Myasthenia Gravis and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia.