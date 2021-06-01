H₂O Innovation nabs $4.5M worth new contracts

Jun. 01, 2021 9:37 AM ETH2O Innovation Inc. (HEOFF)HEOFFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • H2O Innovation (OTCQX:HEOFF) received 10 new projects worth $4.5M over the last months, including six industrial ones; this will bring the company's Water Technologies & Services business pillar sales backlog to $35M.
  • "We are very excited by these new projects and by the diversification of our portfolio with more industrial projects, characterized by higher gross profit margins," president & CEO Frédéric Dugré commented.
  • The company recently signed four industrial and four municipal contracts of smaller sizes; two of which are designed using ceramic membranes, which offer significant operating advantages over polymeric membranes in certain situations, resulting in longer membrane life, higher flux and reduced operating costs.
