Cathie Wood’s ARK funds remain volatile
Jun. 01, 2021 9:39 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARKQ, ARKW, ARKG, ARKFARKF, ARKG, ARKW, ARKQ, ARKKBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest suite of exchange traded funds has consistently traded above the volatility of the VIX year-to-date. The disruptive innovation ETFs which have had a challenging year so far compared to their previous 2020 run-up in performance, has witnessed higher market volatility levels.
- While the volatility of a particular exchange traded fund is not static in nature, an investor can still see the relationship a fund has with other aspects of the market over a longer viewpoint. At its year-to-date peak back in March, Wood’s ETFs were trading at a three-time multiple regarding market volatility compared to the VIX.
- Below is a year-to-date graphical representation of the ARK suite of ETFs and how their volatility levels compared to the S&P 500 implied volatility index. Note that volatility is the annualized standard deviation of daily returns of the past 20-days.
- Interestingly enough, Cathie Wood and her ETFs have recently seen a recent rise in price. Since ARK Innovation: ARKK has hit its year-to date low back on May 13th, the ETF has closed higher eight of the past eleven sessions and has climbed from $97.22 per share to $112.10 as of Friday, May 28th.
- Below are the five ARK Invest exchange traded funds and how they have performed since their recent trading lows back on May 13th. Additionally, see their opening market trading levels as well.
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK): +15.31%, +0.86% at open.
- ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ): +10.51%, +1.38% at open.
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW): +13.90%, +1.15% at open.
- ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG): +10.90%, +0.48% at open.
- ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF): +12.98%, +2.11% at open.
- Looking at the top fifteen ETF issuers by AUM and market participants can see that Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is the only issuer with negative outflows over the past month. Learn more information.