Cathie Wood’s ARK funds remain volatile

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest suite of exchange traded funds has consistently traded above the volatility of the VIX year-to-date. The disruptive innovation ETFs which have had a challenging year so far compared to their previous 2020 run-up in performance, has witnessed higher market volatility levels.
  • While the volatility of a particular exchange traded fund is not static in nature, an investor can still see the relationship a fund has with other aspects of the market over a longer viewpoint. At its year-to-date peak back in March, Wood’s ETFs were trading at a three-time multiple regarding market volatility compared to the VIX.
  • Below is a year-to-date graphical representation of the ARK suite of ETFs and how their volatility levels compared to the S&P 500 implied volatility index. Note that volatility is the annualized standard deviation of daily returns of the past 20-days.

