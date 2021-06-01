SpartanNash names Douglas Hacker as Chairman
Jun. 01, 2021
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announces the appointment of Douglas Hacker as as the company's board chairman following the retirement of former chairman Dennis Eidson.
- Hacker was officially voted in as chairman after the company’s 2021 annual shareholder meeting on May 26.
- He previously served as a director of Nash Finch since 2005, prior to its merger with SpartanNash in 2013, and acted as SpartanNash’s lead independent director since May 2018. As an independent business executive, Hacker also serves as Co-Chair of the Columbia Funds Board, a mutual fund complex with more than $300B in assets.
- The announcement follows SpartanNash’s appointments of three new executive officers, six vice presidents and eleven directors in 2021, as well as the addition of Tony Sarsam as President and CEO in September last year.