Honest Company rallies back over IPO pricing level
Jun. 01, 2021 9:42 AM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) rallies 6.40% in early trading after a flood of bull ratings arrive from Wall Street following the expiration of the IPO quiet period.
- Buy-equivalent ratings on Honest have been turned in Morgan Stanley (Overweight, price target $17.50), Citi (Buy, price target $20), Guggenheim (Buy, PT $18), Jefferies (Buy, PT $19), Telsey Advisory Group (Outperform, $21 PT), J.P. Morgan (Overweight, $18 PT) and William Blair (Outperform).
- So far, the voice of caution on Honest Company is Loop Capital. The firm starts off coverage with a Hold rating and price target of $15. Honest is given credit for developing successful partnerships with other e-commerce sales channels, but HNST shares are seen fairly valued with revenue projected at $339M this year.
- Today's rally has pushed Honest back over its IPO pricing level of $16.