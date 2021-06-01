May PMI at 62.1, strongest in 14-years, led by production growth amid high demand
Jun. 01, 2021
- May PMI Manufacturing Index: 62.1 vs. 61.5 prior
- The increase in business activity indicated among U.S. manufacturers was among the strongest in the 14-year series history.
- The increase in output was widely attributed to stronger client demand and a further marked rise in new order inflows.
- Led by domestic and foreign client demand, new orders increased at the fastest pace on record in May.
- Additionally, backlogs of work rose at an unprecedented pace.
- In order to protect against future supply shortages, firms increased their input buying activity markedly; pre-production inventories were built at the fastest rate on record, but stocks of finished goods fell further as holdings were used to supplement production.
- Supply issues weighed on business confidence in May.