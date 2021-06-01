May PMI at 62.1, strongest in 14-years, led by production growth amid high demand

Jun. 01, 2021 9:48 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • May PMI Manufacturing Index: 62.1 vs. 61.5 prior
  • The increase in business activity indicated among U.S. manufacturers was among the strongest in the 14-year series history.
  • The increase in output was widely attributed to stronger client demand and a further marked rise in new order inflows.
  • Led by domestic and foreign client demand, new orders increased at the fastest pace on record in May.
  • Additionally, backlogs of work rose at an unprecedented pace.
  • In order to protect against future supply shortages, firms increased their input buying activity markedly; pre-production inventories were built at the fastest rate on record, but stocks of finished goods fell further as holdings were used to supplement production.
  • Supply issues weighed on business confidence in May.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.