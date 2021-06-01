Graham acquires Barber-Nichols for $70M in cash, stock deal

Jun. 01, 2021
  • Graham (GHM +3.4%) has completed the acquisition of management-owned Barber-Nichols (BNI) for $70.1M in a combination of 87% cash and 13% stock.
  • Barber-Nichols is a leading supplier of engineered equipment to the Defense and Aerospace/Space industries.
  • Graham acquired BNI for total consideration of $70.1M comprised of ~$61.1M in cash and $9.0M in equity, or ~610K shares at $14.69/share.
  • The cash consideration was paid using a combination of $41.1M of cash on hand and $20.0M from a new credit facility; purchase price represents an 11x twelve-month forward Adjusted EBITDA multiple.
  • Following the acquisition, Graham's total shares outstanding are 10.6M.
  • The transaction accelerates Graham’s diversification strategy; over 80% of combined backlog now in the defense industry and the current backlog of $100M with approximately $40M to convert into revenue in fiscal 2022
  • The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS, including shares issued for purchase.
  • Separately, the company has entered into new credit facilities including a 5-year term loan to finance a portion of the purchase price that is $20M term loan to pay a portion of the acquisition purchase price and a $30M revolver with a $10M accordion feature for potential acquisitions. The interest rate on the term loan is variable based on levels of borrowings.
  • Daniel J. Thoren, formerly President and CEO of Barber-Nichols, appointed to Graham’s executive team as President and COO; Matthew Malone, formerly BNI's President & CEO, has been appointed Vice President and General Manager- Barber-Nichols for Graham.
  • Management to discuss the acquisition on today’s teleconference at 11:00 am ET.
  • Presentation
  • Previously (Jun.01), Graham EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue; issues revenue guidance above consensus.
