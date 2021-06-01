Schnitzer Steel sees Q3 sales volumes above previous call guidance
Jun. 01, 2021 9:51 AM ETSchnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Schnitzer Steel (SCHN +8%) powers higher at the open after guiding its FQ3 ferrous and finished steel sales volumes to exceed the outlook it provided during its FQ2 earnings conference call.
- According to an 8-K filing, Schnitzer now expects ferrous volumes to come in 25% higher and finished steel volumes 10% higher than the respective volumes reported for Q2.
- The company sees Q3 net income per ferrous ton in a range between the $47 achieved in Q2 and up to 5% higher, and expects adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton in a range between the $73 reached in Q2 and up to 5% higher.
- Schnitzer says it does not expect a significant impact on results from the May fire at its Cascade Steel Rolling Mill in Oregon.
- The World Steel Association recently forecast a 5.8% jump in global steel demand this year as economies recover from the pandemic.