Schnitzer Steel sees Q3 sales volumes above previous call guidance

  • Schnitzer Steel (SCHN +8%) powers higher at the open after guiding its FQ3 ferrous and finished steel sales volumes to exceed the outlook it provided during its FQ2 earnings conference call.
  • According to an 8-K filing, Schnitzer now expects ferrous volumes to come in 25% higher and finished steel volumes 10% higher than the respective volumes reported for Q2.
  • The company sees Q3 net income per ferrous ton in a range between the $47 achieved in Q2 and up to 5% higher, and expects adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton in a range between the $73 reached in Q2 and up to 5% higher.
  • Schnitzer says it does not expect a significant impact on results from the May fire at its Cascade Steel Rolling Mill in Oregon.
  • The World Steel Association recently forecast a 5.8% jump in global steel demand this year as economies recover from the pandemic.
