Cruise line stocks rally as return of sailings gets closer
Jun. 01, 2021 10:02 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL), NCLH, RCLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Cruise line stocks are early gainers as investors continue to warm up to the sector as new sailings are scheduled.
- UBS analyst Robyn Farley and team believe the event path for the cruise lines will move from approval for U.S. cruise restart, and then gradual ramp in occupancy and capacity in service.
- While positive on the sector, UBS reminds that on the impaired cruise line stock values due to equity dilution and debt carry resulting from the liquidity crisis. The industry has also been changed by the permanent removal of supply from both company fleets and from broader worldwide capacity.
- Against that backdrop, it is noted that Carnival (CCL +3.3%). owns some brands that source primarily from Italy, Germany and the UK - nations seen likely to allow cruising to restart before the US. UBS thinks Carnival may have an advantage in getting some ships to breakeven.
- UBS has Buy ratings on Carnival and Royal Caribbean (RCL +3.8%), While Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +3.2%) is slotted at Neutral.
- Royal Caribbean is catching attention today after its Silversea Cruises announced new summer voyages in Alaska and Iceland for July.
