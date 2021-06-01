CGI inks C$200M deal with Shell for Fleet Solutions business

Jun. 01, 2021 7:32 AM ETShell plc (SHEL), GIBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) says they extended their partnership with a new five-year contract valued at more than C$200M (US$165.9M).
  • CGI says it will help Shell grow its Fleet Solutions business by continuing to modernize its end-to-end mobility management and fuel payments platform that currently processes more than 250M transactions per year.
  • CGI also will work with Shell to "develop and launch new innovative services for its customers and support Shell's IT roadmap as it adapts to the fast-changing energy market."
  • GIB shares have surged 80% since Seeking Alpha posted Cory Cramer's analysis of the stock in March.
