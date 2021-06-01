American Tower closes first tranche of Telxius acquisition for €6.2B
- American Tower (AMT +0.8%) has closed the first tranche of its acquisition of Telxius Towers, comprising nearly 20,000 communications sites in Germany and Spain.
- That comes for a payment of about €6.2B (about $7.6B), funded by cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facilities and term loans.
- American Tower came to a $9.4B deal for Telxius in January.
- Another 4,000 rooftop communications sites in Germany are expected to close in the third quarter.
- This first tranche is expected to generate about $280M in property revenue, and $145M in gross margin, for the rest of 2021 - immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share.