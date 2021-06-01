American Tower closes first tranche of Telxius acquisition for €6.2B

Jun. 01, 2021 10:16 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • American Tower (AMT +0.8%) has closed the first tranche of its acquisition of Telxius Towers, comprising nearly 20,000 communications sites in Germany and Spain.
  • That comes for a payment of about €6.2B (about $7.6B), funded by cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facilities and term loans.
  • American Tower came to a $9.4B deal for Telxius in January.
  • Another 4,000 rooftop communications sites in Germany are expected to close in the third quarter.
  • This first tranche is expected to generate about $280M in property revenue, and $145M in gross margin, for the rest of 2021 - immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.