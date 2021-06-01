Bill to legalize marijuana on federal level introduced in House
- On Friday, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) introduced legislation that would decriminalize cannabis on the federal level as well as declassify it as a controlled substance.
- The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021, also known as the MORE Act, would also provide aid through the Small Business Administration to people impacted by the War on Drugs.
- The legislation will also eliminate certain criminal penalties associated with cannabis.
- Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg found it strange the bill was introduced right before a holiday weekend and as a result believes that action on it will not happen soon.
- Multi-state operators in morning trading: Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) -1.2%; Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) -1%; Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) +0.8%; Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF) -0.1%; Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) -0.6%; Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) +0.7%; MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) +0.5%.