BTIG's best and worst stocks for Operation Grand Slam
- The Federal Reserve's "Operation Grand Slam" will engineer the inflation the FOMC is looking for over the next several months, with core PCE above 2%, BTIG says.
- For that environment and with the S&P (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) "stubbornly" in the range of 4,050 to 4,250, "where stocks and sectors are prone to rotation and performance reversion," Julian Emanuel, BTIG's chief equity and derivatives strategist, has identified two groups of stocks.
- The "Checkered Flag" stocks should outperform. They have a low P/E relative to their own three-year history vs. the S&P, have led since the Feb. 16 inflation inflection but lagged year to date, and are in subsectors that have historically outperformed the S&P by 1% or more per month during periods of core PCE up 2%+.
- Checkered Flag Stocks
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)
- Humana (NYSE:HUM)
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA)
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- Realty Income (NYSE:O)
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)
- The "Pit Stoppers" stocks will underperform. They have a high P/E relative to their own three-year history vs. the S&P, have underperformed since the inflation inflection, and are in subsectors that have historically underperformed the S&P by 1% or more per month during periods of core PCE up 2%+.
- Pit Stoppers Stocks
- Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC)
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)
- Wells Fargo recently identified the sectors it likes best in case inflation turns out not to be transitory.