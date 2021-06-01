Kirkland's shares trades lower despite e-commerce growth of 42% for Q1
Jun. 01, 2021 10:53 AM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kirkland's (KIRK -3.4%) reported Q1 net sales increase of 60% Y/Y but still misses estimates by $4.4M, with 35 fewer stores compared Q/Q.
- Comparable sales increased 75.3%, including e-commerce growth of 42%.
- Gross margin rate improved 1,930 bps Y/Y to 32.6%.
- Adj. operating income of $2.4M, or 1.9% of net sales, compared with adj. operating loss of $23.2M Y/Y, an improvement of $25.6M.
- Adj. EBITDA was $7.7M, or 6.2% of net sales, compared with negative adj. EBITDA of $17.2M Y/Y, an improvement of $24.8M.
- The Co. had cash balance of $72.3M with no outstanding debt; total liquidity of $121M.
- Store count at quarter end was 370 stores, with five additional stores closed and two stores opened in the quarter.
- “With ~$45M in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business, we expect to reach annual EBITDA as a percent of sales in the high-single to low-double-digit range and annual operating income in the mid to high-single-digit range within two to three years.” noted Woody Woodward, CEO.
