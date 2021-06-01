World Wrestling Entertainment adds new senior leaders, three new directors
Jun. 01, 2021 11:12 AM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- There's change at the top for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -1.7%), with new senior leadership roles and new additions to the board.
- The company is adding Jamie Horowitz as executive VP, Development and Digital; Samira Shah as general counsel and corporate secretary; and Matt Drew as senior VP, International.
- Horowitz most recently served as executive VP of Global Content at DAZN; at WWE, he'll oversee much of the company's original content as well as hold responsibility for WWE Studios in Los Angeles.
- And Drew was executive VP, Rights Acquisition at DAZN. At WWE he'll work to grow its brand and business outside the U.S.
- Shah most recently was general counsel/corporate secretary at Moda Operandi.
- Meanwhile, new board additions support chief Vince McMahon's push into becoming more of a media company.
- A filing notes it's added Connor Schell (co-creator of the 30 for 30 documentary series at ESPN), Steve Koonin (currently CEO of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team) and Nick Khan (WWE president and chief revenue officer) to the board.