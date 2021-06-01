JetBlue starts its A321neo Mint premium service

Jun. 01, 2021 11:24 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • JetBlue (JBLU +0.7%) announces that its first Airbus A321neo with Mint has officially entered scheduled service.
  • The first revenue flight went from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport today.
  • The company says the jet is scheduled to operate select flights between New York-JFK and LAX for the next several weeks.
  • The A321neo with Mint is the first to feature the airline’s new Mint premium experience that includes 16 fully lie-flat, private suites with a sliding door. The aircraft will also include 144 core seats with the most legroom in coach and what it calls an unparalleled inflight entertainment and connectivity experience on-board.gs.
  • Looking ahead, JetBlue will start a 24-seat layout on its Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft which will operate flights between New York-JFK and both London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports beginning later this summer.
  • Sector watch: Airline stocks track higher after strong bookings into Memorial Day weekend
