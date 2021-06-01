HP completes acquisition of gaming peripherals company HyperX
Jun. 01, 2021 11:29 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- HP (HPQ +1.4%) completes its $425M acquisition of Kingston Technology's gaming division, HyperX.
- HP says the acquisition will drive growth in its Personal Systems business.
- “We are delighted to officially welcome the incredible people of HyperX to HP. HyperX has built a loyal following among gamers and we look forward to further strengthening the HyperX brand,” says Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “This acquisition further advances our ability to create the compute experiences of the future, expand into valuable adjacencies, and unlock new sources of growth.”
- HP first announced the HyperX acquisition in February.