Immunovant sinks 28% after CMO departs, Stifel cuts shares
Jun. 01, 2021 11:59 AM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares have plummeted 28% to $10.93 in morning trading after the company's chief medical officer resigned and Stifel analyst Derek Archila cut shares saying his thesis about the company's lead candidate was wrong.
- Archila cut shares from buy to hold and reduced his price target to $9 from $28.
- He says it is diffuiclt for him to view IMVT-401 as a major monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor ("FcRn") because the company has stated LDL increases seen with the drug come at appropriate reductions in albumin levels in multiple indications, including myasthenia gravis.
- He said this result represents "our bear case scenario."
- "While the company plans to move forward with a lower dose...and/or various types of dosing regimens (i.e. induction-to-maintenance) to manage the LDL increases, we think within the competitive FcRn landscape, it is unlikely this program will be a major player," Archila wrote.
- He added the only potential benefit for the stock price would be an acquisition offer from Roivant.