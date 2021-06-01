The trend is your friend -- what worked in May
Studies have shown that one of the best predictors of stock price performance is recent performance. In other words, what worked recently is most likely to keep working. So: What worked in May?
By style: Value stocks again led the market in May, after doing so in March and cementing its place as the year-to-date leader among factor strategies, up more than 9% thus far. Leveraged names weren’t far behind, followed by stocks with large market capitalizations. Should you anticipate what recently worked to continue to work, here’s a screen for the stocks with”A" or greater quant grades for value.
Using only ETFs to measure factor performance, however, High Dividend Yield (NYSEARCA:VYM) was up 3.4% in May after being among the worst performers last month, Value (NASDAQ:IUSV) was up 2.64%, followed by dividend growth (NYSEARCA:DGRO) up 1.68%. Among the worst performing was momentum (BATS:MTUM), down 2.65% after leading the ETFs on the upside last month, growth (NASDAQ:IUSG) down 1.76% after also notching strong gains (7%) last month, and low volatility (BATS:USMV) rose just 0.6%.
By sector: Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) popped 7.6% in May followed by financial services (5.92%), which affirms the value trend in the month. The laggards included Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) down 3.6% and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) stocks off nearly 3%.
By market cap: Small caps (NYSEARCA:IJR) led the market, up 3.1%, Large caps (NYSEARCA:SPY) followed, up 1.8%, with midcaps (NYSEARCA:MDY) up 0.9%.
The best performing individual stocks in May: Unlike last month, where picking the right investment factor may not have assisted in helping you identify some of the best and worst performing stocks due to exogenous factors like earnings, factor styles may have helped with a few for May. The worst performing stocks like Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) were riding strong momentum, up 200%, 50% and 75% respectively over the prior year. Momentum was the month’s worst performing style and ETF. Granted, Etsy and Dollar Tree both reported quarterly results, but given their recent share price performance, matching expectations likely was challenging. Discovery notched its second appearance on the monthly worst performance list, this time after the announcement of its merger with AT&T (NYSE:T), which disappointed Wall Street despite the optimism that AT&T would return to a pure-play telecom.
For the best-performers, like NortonLifelock (NASDAQ:NLOK), Ford (NYSE:F) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE), their stock quant characteristics ranked strongly for value (the best performing strategy) heading into the month. It wasn’t all factors, however. Exogenous events played a part in their performance as well. NortonLifelock’s earnings and buyback announcement and Ford’s electric vehicle unveiling (which was previewed extensively in Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch) sent shares surging. And Nucor has been among the prime beneficiaries of the surge in demand for raw materials for building and renewable energy, a historic trend since the beginning of the year. Its quant rating for value ranked higher before the recent run-up in shares and now is rated an overall neutral.
Stocks with “Very Bullish” quant ratings: Since 2010, the stocks with “Very Bullish” quant ratings (available to Seeking Alpha premium subscribers) have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than hundreds of percentage points. 2021 to date continued the trend of outperformance.
Given the outperformance of stocks with a “Very Bullish” quant rating, here are the stocks with “Very Bullish” quant ratings.