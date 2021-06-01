Sinovac obtains WHO emergency use listing for COVID-19 shot
Jun. 01, 2021
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted an emergency use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) making it the second Chinese coronavirus vaccine to win the WHO nod.
- The decision was supported by data indicating that the “inactivated” vaccine, based on a killed coronavirus prevented symptomatic COVID-19 in half of the individuals who received the two-dose regimen.
- The U.N health agency said it could not estimate the vaccine’s effectiveness in people over the age of 60 as research included only fewer older adults.
- “Nevertheless, WHO is not recommending an upper age limit for the vaccine,” WHO said adding that data collected in other countries on its use “suggest the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect in older persons.”
- A recent study conducted in the Brazilian city of Serrana indicated that after vaccinating at least 75% of the population with the Sinovac vaccine the COVID-related hospitalizations declined by as much as 86%.
- The vaccine named CoronaVac is expected to make up a lion's share of global COVID-19 vaccine supplies in 2021, according to research from Airfinity.