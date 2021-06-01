arago, a WISekey company, inks $5M placement of TrusteCoin NFT token
Jun. 01, 2021 12:42 PM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)WKEYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WISeKey (WKEY +2.3%) announced that arago, in which it acquired controlling interest in early 2021, signed a $5M placement of its TrusteCoin token with iconomy, a German boutique advisory firm with a tailor-made portfolio for supporting ventures, corporates, communities and investors in the internet economy.
- This agreement represents the first round of pre-sales of TrusteCoin with iconomy, while the second round of will be offered before the platform is launched on July 4.
- Through TrusteCoin, collectors, owners and experts in the art and luxury goods community can add income streams to their already existing collections and also crypto-investors are enabled to participate on a solid and well-known market.
- The WISe.ART platform creates an ecosystem of white-label marketplaces, promotion of special pieces for high value luxury collectibles and artwork.
- "With the unique assets at WISeKey we were able to put together an end-to-end tech stack that makes NFTs real objects and not just something anyone can make out of anything. And with the TrusteToken we are making this part of the crypto-universe is an open and exchangeable way," CTO Chris Boos commented.