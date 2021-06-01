Centerra's Kyrgyz units seek bankruptcy protection in mine expropriation
Jun. 01, 2021 12:49 PM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- In the latest twist to its nasty dispute with the Kyrgyzstan government, Centerra Gold (CGAU +0.9%) says it has launched U.S. bankruptcy proceedings for its Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company units, a move it says will preserve the value of those operations after the government effectively seized control last month.
- Centerra says the move also will prevent any further efforts by the Kyrgyz government to strip Kumtor of its assets or improperly dispose of the mine in violation of its investment agreements.
- The company says the government has refused to engage with it in any way.
- The mine produces an average of 556K oz./year of gold and accounts for 12.5% of Kyrgyzstan's overall gross domestic product and more than 20% of the country's industrial output.
- The person who now controls the Kumtor operation was one of Kyrgyzstan's three appointed representatives on Centerra's 11-member board; he is being sued by Centerra for conspiring to steal the asset from the company while he was a director.