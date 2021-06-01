Walmart's digital media effort could be a big catalyst - BMO Capital
Jun. 01, 2021
- BMO Capital is constructive on Walmart (WMT -0.1%) as it points to the retail giant's serious ambition to develop a top ten digital media platform within the company.
- Analyst Kelly Bania says a fireside chat with Walmart centered on the digital media business with its growing capabilities and partnerships. "Walmart is excited in what they can do with their unparalleled 1P data of 150+ million weekly customers with their closed loop media channel," notes Bania.
- BMO has an Outperform rating on Walmart and price target of $170. The average Wall Street price target on Walmart is $163.21.
