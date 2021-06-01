BofA's Sell Side Indictor closest to a sell signal in 14 years
Jun. 01, 2021 2:24 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- After climbing for eight-straight weeks, BofA Securities' Sell Side Indictor stayed steady and just below the level that would constitute a sell signal.
- The contrarian indicator, which measures the average recommended equity allocation by sell-side strategists, is at 59.8%, just 45 basis points from a sell signal.
- That's the closest it's been since May 2007.
- "Although returns are less predictable when the indicator is 'Neutral' compared to extreme 'Buy' or 'Sell' levels, when the indicator has been at or below current levels, subsequent 12m returns have historically been positive 90% of the time," strategists led by Savita Subramaneum, write in a note. "While encouraging, the current level is forecasting 12m returns of just 6%, a much weaker outlook compared to an average 12m forecast of 14% since the end of the Global Financial Crisis."
- Also suggesting muted returns, the z-score of the indicator, measured in standard deviations from the mean is at +0.6, the highest level since 2008.
- "We found that when the indicator’s z-score is at or above the current level, average and median subsequent returns over the near- (1m to 6m) and long-term (12m to 24m) are significantly weaker compared to over all periods."
