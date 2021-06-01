Advance Auto Parts Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Jun. 01, 2021 2:00 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.08 (+238.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (+22.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Adjusted gross margin of 44.8%.
  • Over the last 2 years, AAP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
