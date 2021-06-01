U.S. COVID-19 cases reach one year low as more than 50% of adults become fully vaccinated

  • The U.S. has reported 6,725 newly COVID-19 infections on Monday the lowest in more than a year Barron’s reported citing data from Johns Hopkins University.
  • However, since the pandemic began last year, the total number of infections and COVID-related deaths have climbed to ~33.1M and ~594.6K, respectively.
  • Over 50% of U.S. adults aged 18 above are now fully vaccinated, and nearly ~63% of them have received at least one dose.
  • Messenger-RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (PFE -0.2%) / BioNTech (BNTX +1.3%) and Moderna (MRNA -0.4%) have made up the largest contribution in the immunization drive followed by the single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.7%)>.
  • The ease in pandemic has brought more normalcy. The U.S. airline bookings for Memorial Day weekend have improved over 2019 levels, according to Bank of America research.
  • Meanwhile, after a peak early last month, the coronavirus case numbers and deaths across the globe have yet to reach the levels seen in May last year.
  • However, the worldwide COVID-19 cases and deaths are in a downward trend as the case numbers in India drop with the country posting its lowest count of daily cases in 45 days last Saturday.
  • Notably, the U.K. has reported zero new Covid-related deaths within the past 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began, The Telegraph reported.
  • With nearly 75% of U.K. adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data could prompt authorities to further ease social restrictions.
  • However, in the U.S. the vaccination drive has lost steam with the seven-day average of new doses administered falling to ~1.4M as of May 25 compared to a peak of ~3.3M in mid-April.
  • The authorities have pulled out all the stops to speed up vaccinations in an effort to immunize at least 70% of U.S. adults by Summer.
  • Last Friday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued revised guidance allowing employers to offer incentives to get their workers vaccinated against COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.