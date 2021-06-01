U.S. COVID-19 cases reach one year low as more than 50% of adults become fully vaccinated
Jun. 01, 2021 2:14 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), BNTX, PFE, MRNAMRNA, JNJ, BNTX, PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor106 Comments
- The U.S. has reported 6,725 newly COVID-19 infections on Monday the lowest in more than a year Barron’s reported citing data from Johns Hopkins University.
- However, since the pandemic began last year, the total number of infections and COVID-related deaths have climbed to ~33.1M and ~594.6K, respectively.
- Over 50% of U.S. adults aged 18 above are now fully vaccinated, and nearly ~63% of them have received at least one dose.
- Messenger-RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (PFE -0.2%) / BioNTech (BNTX +1.3%) and Moderna (MRNA -0.4%) have made up the largest contribution in the immunization drive followed by the single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.7%)>.
- The ease in pandemic has brought more normalcy. The U.S. airline bookings for Memorial Day weekend have improved over 2019 levels, according to Bank of America research.
- Meanwhile, after a peak early last month, the coronavirus case numbers and deaths across the globe have yet to reach the levels seen in May last year.
- However, the worldwide COVID-19 cases and deaths are in a downward trend as the case numbers in India drop with the country posting its lowest count of daily cases in 45 days last Saturday.
- Notably, the U.K. has reported zero new Covid-related deaths within the past 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began, The Telegraph reported.
- With nearly 75% of U.K. adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data could prompt authorities to further ease social restrictions.
- However, in the U.S. the vaccination drive has lost steam with the seven-day average of new doses administered falling to ~1.4M as of May 25 compared to a peak of ~3.3M in mid-April.
- The authorities have pulled out all the stops to speed up vaccinations in an effort to immunize at least 70% of U.S. adults by Summer.
- Last Friday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued revised guidance allowing employers to offer incentives to get their workers vaccinated against COVID-19.