TPT Global Tech inked stock purchase agreement for investment up to $5M

Jun. 01, 2021 2:14 PM ETTPT Global Tech, Inc. (TPTW)TPTWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TPT Global Tech (OTCPK:TPTW +13.4%) signed a common stock purchase agreement wherein a Southern California institutional investment fund will invest up to $5M as the company explores the next major milestone, up listing to a major U.S. stock exchange, NASDAQ or NYSE.
  • TPTW may draw on the equity investment through Dec.31, 2021.
  • The investment will be in shares of TPTW and is not a toxic convertible debt.
  • Proceeds from the equity investment will be used for debt reduction, completion of the company's 4G +/5G network expansion plan across its TPT subsidiary TPT SpeedConnect Midwestern network, launching of its TV and social media platforms, further deployment of its QuikLAB & QuikPASS Point-Of-Care Technology products across U.S. and abroad.
  • It will be also used for general and administrative expenses and general working capital.
