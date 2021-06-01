Smartsheet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.76M (+34.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.