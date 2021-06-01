Ignyte Acquisition receives deficiency notification for delayed 10Q filing
Jun. 01, 2021 2:23 PM ETIgnyte Acquisition Corp. (IGNY)IGNYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq notified Ignyte Acquisition (IGNY +0.1%) that due to not having timely filed its quarterly report for Mar.31 period it is not in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
- The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s units, Class A ordinary shares or warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- To regain compliance, it must submit a plan by July 26; in case of non-acceptance, it will be granted up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or Nov. 22, 2021, to regain compliance.