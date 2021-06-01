PagSeguro Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is R$0.99 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is R$1.94B (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PAGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.