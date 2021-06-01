Progress releases new DataDirect connectors for Amazon Web Services
Jun. 01, 2021 2:37 PM ETPRGSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Progress (PRGS +2.1%) announces the release of new Progress DataDirect connectors that integrate with Amazon Web Service's Glue fully managed serverless ETL (extract, transform, and load) service.
- The Progress DataDirect connectors, now available on the AWS Marketplace, are meant to "dramatically simplify real-time data movement between a variety of data sources."
- “Building upon our relationship with AWS, we’re thrilled to give AWS Glue users the secure, performant data connectivity that Progress DataDirect is known for,” says John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “ETL developers and data analysts alike are able to seamlessly and efficiently work with high value data locked in third party CRM, martech, and other back-office systems.”
- Press release.