SpartanNash Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.73B (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPTN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.