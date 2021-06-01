Chevron gets waiver extension to operate in Venezuela

Jun. 01, 2021 2:19 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), HAL, SLB, BKR, WFRDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • The U.S. Treasury Department says it granted Chevron (CVX +2.8%) another extension allowing it to maintain a limited presence in Venezuela until December 1; the previous deadline was June 3.
  • The extension also applies to oil service companies Halliburton (HAL +4.3%), Schlumberger (SLB +5%), Baker Hughes (BKR +4.8%) and Weatherford (OTCPK:WFTLF +8.8%), allowing them to conduct business essential to preserve their assets, protect employees and reimburse contractors.
  • The stock are performing well on a strong session overall for oil and gas names as OPEC+ confirms its planned gradual production increase.
  • Since last year, the companies have been barred from any activity related to producing oil.
  • Venezuela produced 445K bbl/day in April, ~20% of its output from five years ago.
