Jun. 01, 2021 2:52 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)PFGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Principal Financial Group (PFG +1.1%) has launched three new multi-factor ETFs: U.S. Large Cap, U.S. Small Cap, and International.
- “By utilizing a rules-based investing process, the Principal Adaptive Multi-Factor ETFs aim to consistently outperform traditional market cap-weighted indexes during periods of low and high market volatility,” said Matthew Raynor, managing director of the U.S. Strategic Client Group for Principal Global Investors. “These ETFs assess market risk measurements like the VIX, as well as proprietary risk screens, and seek to actively allocate to the most appropriate factors based on these measurements.”
- Principal Adaptive Multi-Factor ETFs will also become a core component of company's portfolio offering.
- After launching 25 Principal Wilshire Diversified Portfolios on May 4 , the company has hired Michael Casciano as a model portfolio strategist to help lead and develop its long-term model strategy.
- Casciano has joined the company on May 17 after spending 14 years with BlackRock.