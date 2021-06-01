Methanex upgraded at RBC on improved pricing outlook, strong cash flows

Jun. 01, 2021 2:58 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Methanex (MEOH +8.4%) is on the move after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $50 price target, up from $45, citing a continually improving methanol price outlook since the start of the year.
  • RBC analyst Nelson Ng notes IHS forecasts methanol prices will soften through H2 2021 but at a more moderate rate, providing the company with an opportunity to generate strong cash flows over the next two years.
  • Ng says the outlook supports his continued expectation for the company to restart construction on the Geismar 3 project later this year, finishing by H2 2023 and setting up for a strong 2024.
  • The outlook for methanol is positive in the medium to long term, which should allow Methanex to keep generating ample free cash flow, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
