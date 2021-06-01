TSMC remains on track for Arizona chip fab, advanced 3nm tech

  • During TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) annual symposium, the foundry giant reveals that the planned chip fab in Arizona remains on track to start volume production of 5nm chips starting in 2024.
  • TSMC also announced that a version of its 5nm process technology has been certified for use by automakers in advanced applications like AI, though this won't help the current global auto chip shortage, which is driven by demand for less advanced technology.
  • The foundry's next-generation 3nm technology remains on track for volume production in H2 2022.
  • TSMC plans to invest $30B to help build out capacity this year and $100B over the next three years.
  • Background: Last month, Reuters sources said TSMC plans to eventually build a chip campus in Arizona with six total fabs.
