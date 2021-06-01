Repsol sells Malaysia, Vietnam upstream assets - report

Jun. 01, 2021 3:44 PM ETRepsol, S.A. (REPYY)REPYFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY +2.8%) agrees to sell its upstream assets in Malaysia and in Block 46 offshore Vietnam to Indonesia-based Hibiscus Petroleum for an undisclosed sum, Upstream reports.
  • Consultant Rystad has estimated that Repsol could realize $200M-$250M for its Malaysian assets, which represent ~2% of the company's current global net production.
  • Repsol says it is concentrating its upstream activity on 14 key projects centered around producing basins and executed through "lean modular development, prioritising value over volume."
  • Repsol is "the most ambitious among its peers in transforming to a greener energy player," Tarek El Sherbini writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
