Activist investor, Engine No. 1 looks to launch Transform 500 ETF
Jun. 01, 2021 4:00 PM ETBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The tiny activist investor that recently won two board seats on Exxon Mobile Corporation's board has its eyes on a new prize. Engine No. 1 has filed paperwork on a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to launch Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF.
- According to the SEC prospectus, this actively managed exchange traded fund "seeks to encourage transformational change at the public companies within its portfolio through the application of proxy voting guidelines developed by the adviser that are based on a commitment to protecting and enhancing the value of its clients' assets and to aligning shareholder and stakeholder interests through favoring actions that encourage companies to invest in their employees, communities, customers and the environment."
- The prospectus continued to mention that the ETFs "proxy voting guidelines will apply to all companies held by the fund. The adviser will generally follow the recommendations of an independent third party proxy voting service retained by the adviser to implement the proxy voting guidelines when determining how to vote on any specific matter."
- Additionally, this ETF will trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange and has not yet provided a ticker symbol.
- Learn additional information on how Engine No. 1 won two board seats from Exxon Mobile in a stunning fashion.