Canada revises guidance to allow mix and match of COVID-19 vaccines

  • Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended the interchangeable use of COVID-19 vaccines.
  • The updated guidance was issued as several provinces in the country start to combine different shots due to problems of supply and rare but serious adverse events related to COVID-19 jab developed by AstraZeneca (AZN -0.9%) CBC reported.
  • Per the latest advice, Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can use either Pfizer (PFE -0.6%)/ BioNTech (BNTX +1.0%) or Moderna (MRNA -0.2%) vaccines as the second dose.
  • Those who received the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna shots can use either of the vaccines as the second dose as both vaccines use the same mRNA-based technology.
  • A major trial is currently ongoing in the U.K. to evaluate the effect of using different COVID-19 vaccinations.
