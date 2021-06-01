Moderna inks COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing agreement with Thermo Fisher
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has entered into an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) for fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for the company's COVID-19 vaccine.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Thermo Fisher’s commercial manufacturing site in Greenville, North Carolina will be used for aseptic fill/finish, labeling and packaging to support the production of hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine.
- The companies highlighted that production will begin in the third quarter of 2021.
- Thermo Fisher shares up nearly 1% post market, while Moderna shares were largely unchanged.
- Separately, Moderna initiated the rolling submission process with the U.S. FDA for a Biologics License Application (BLA) of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to prevent the disease in individuals 18 years of age and older.