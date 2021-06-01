Zoom Video Communications EPS beats by $0.34, beats on revenue
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.34; GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $956.24M (+191.4% Y/Y) beats by $48.07M.
- Free cash flow of $454.2M vs. consensus of $280.4M.
- Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue up 160% Y/Y.
- 2Q22 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $985M and $990M (consensus $933.46M) and Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.14 and $1.15 (consensus $0.94).
- FY22 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $3.975B and $3.990B (consensus $3.80B); and Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $4.56 and $4.61 (consensus $3.74)
- Shares -4.4%.
