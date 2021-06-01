Dow Jones ekes out a gain, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq slip
Jun. 01, 2021 4:09 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, COMP.INDDJI, XLK, XLV, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stock market drifted to a mixed and subdued close, with cyclical stocks the gainers on the day.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.1% finished slightly up. The S&P 500 (SP500) -0.1% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% closed lower.
- The Dow got help from price gains in Goldman and Boeing.
- The 10-year Treasury yield rose 2 basis points to 1.61%, going as high as 1.64% earlier in the session.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the runaway leader among the sectors, where six out of 11 finished higher, mostly cyclicals.
- WTI futures rose again, up nearly $68 per barrel.
- Defensive sectors were the weakest, with Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) at the bottom, dragged down by Abbott Labs, which slashed guidance.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) also ended down.
- The Big 6 megacaps were mixed.
- And AMC closed up 20% after its capital raise from issuing shares to Mudrick Capital. Mudrick quickly flipped those shares for a profit while telling clients the stock is "massively overvalued."