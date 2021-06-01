Hewlett Packard Enterprise EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $6.7B (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Cash flow from operation of $822M compared to the consensus of $444.1M.
  • FQ3 2021 Guidance: Estimates GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.10 and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.38 to $0.44, compared to the consensus of $0.43.
  • FY 2021 Guidance: Free cash flow expected to be in the range of $1.2 0 $1.5B. Raises GAAP EPS outlook to $0.60 to $0.72 and non-GAAP EPS outlook to $1.82 to $1.94, compared to the consensus of $1.84.
  • Shares +0.7%.
  • Press Release
